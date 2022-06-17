Illinois sports betting is finally getting their day in the sun, making it the perfect time to place a bet with Caesars Sportsbook IL. Sports betting in Illinois previously required players to register in person, but that changed in March 2022 and now sports fans in the Prairie State can sign up and play from the comfort of their own homes with Caesars Sportsbook Illinois. With so many sports happening this time of year, there are plenty of opportunities to place a bet at Caesars Sportsbook IL and win big. The newest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code is sure to be the most popular yet, because Caesars Sportsbook IL is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Money line: This is one of the most popular ways to place a bet at a sportsbook, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. For example, if Chicago's baseball team is listed as a -200 favorite, that means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. So, if the over-under for a pro basketball playoff game between Boston and Golden State is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? You can place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams like Green Bay will be in town to take on Chicago's football team and place your football futures bet.

*IL only. 21+. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

