Summer is a major time for sports, and Caesars Sportsbook is giving sports fans in the Prairie State more reasons to play at Caesars Sportsbook Illinois. Baseball season is in full force and elite golf tournaments and car races are happening almost every weekend, giving sports fans many reasons to check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. The newest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code is sure to be the most popular yet, because Caesars Sportsbook Illinois is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. Illinois sports betting has ballooned in popularity since March 2022, when in-person registration was no longer required, so clearly more fans are taking advantage of unique promo codes for sports betting in Illinois. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IL is now offering a risk-free first bet up to $1,500. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Illinois*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15 and get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAME15. Sign up now.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If Chicago's football team is a -7.5 favorite, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. If Chicago were +7.5, that side is the underdog and must either win outright or lose by eight points or fewer to cover.

Money line: This is one of the most popular ways to place a bet at a sportsbook, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. For example, if Chicago's baseball team is a -200 favorite, that means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions happening this time of year, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at Caesars Sportsbook IL.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.

*IL only. 21+. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

