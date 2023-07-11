Indiana sports betting customers continue to bet less, evidenced by an 8% decrease in handle compared to last May. More than $283 million was wagered on sports betting in Indiana in May, but prospects for further growth seem slim with all of Indiana's border states having legalized USA sports betting. Though more than $1.8 billion has been bet on sports thus far in 2023, it seems unlikely for Indiana to once again surpass the $4 billion mark in handle at the end of the year.

Caesars Sportsbook IN offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Run Line: A popular baseball wager which acts similar to the spread in other sports. One team is favored by 1.5 runs and the other is a 1.5 run underdog. Generally the team favored can be bet at odds better than even money.



Winning Margin: A wager most popular for football and basketball games, the bettor can choose the point value bucket by which team will win the game. This is a far more risky than a moneyline or spread wager as generally the point value buckets are small (i.e. Team A by 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 points). The odds for successfully achieving these wagers are generous and can generate plentiful payouts, especially for blowout victories.

Rookie of the Year Winner: A bet commonly found with pro football, basketball, baseball and occasionally hockey markets which offers generous odds on rookies to capture this coveted award. In baseball, the award is separated by league, while in football, awards are given for offense and defense separately.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.