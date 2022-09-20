Football is back, and Caesars Sportsbook is the place to be if you want to play along with your favorite team and take part in sports betting in Indiana. Caesars Sportsbook Indiana is giving sports fans in the Hoosier State more reasons to partake in Indiana mobile sports betting, and first-time bettors can get in on the fun as well with the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. When it comes to convenience in sports betting, few sportsbooks have as much to offer as Caesars Sportsbook Indiana, with their latest Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IN is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Indiana*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Parlay: This popular method includes two or more teams on the same bet, and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. The risk is higher, but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Teaser: This type of parlay bet lets you adjust the point spread in football. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Live-betting: Caesars Sportsbook will adjust certain outcomes as a game moves on, so you can bet along with your favorite team as they are playing. Football, baseball and basketball are all perfect sports to place live bets on.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IN only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). Standard text rates may apply.