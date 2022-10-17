It's a busy time of year in the sports world, and Caesars Sportsbook Indiana is getting more fans than ever closer to Indiana sports betting. Football is in full swing and basketball has officially returned, so there are plenty of opportunities for new bettors to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook IN deposit code. With football in action and basketball season on the horizon, Caesars Sportsbook IN is giving even more Indiana sports fans a chance to play and win with the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus and Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IN is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Indiana*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Over/Under: Indiana loves basketball, and this is the best way to wager on it. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Detroit vs. Indiana at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 210.

Against the spread: Keep up with your favorite football team by placing a spread bet. If Indianapolis is the 7.5-point favorite against Tennessee, Indy must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Tennessee can cover by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on the same wager. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IN only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). Standard text rates may apply.