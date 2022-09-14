Indiana sports betting continues to grow. With football back and basketball on the horizon, it's an exciting time to bet on sports in Indiana. Indiana mobile sports betting first became legal in Sept. 2019 and Indiana sportsbooks took in their largest handle in January 2022 during the peak of football and basketball. The state's casinos took in more than $500M in sports wagers and over 90 percent of that total was wagered conveniently on a phone, tablet or laptop. When it comes to convenience in sports betting, few sportsbooks have as much to offer as Caesars Sportsbook Indiana, with their latest Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IN is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Indiana*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Money line: In money-line wagering, you pick which team you think is most likely to win the game outright and the odds are adjusted to reflect the likelihood of any given outcome. If Indiana plays Illinois in basketball and Indiana is the +145 underdog, that means that a $100 wager on Indiana would pay $145 if Indiana were to win. If Illinois were the -125 favorite, that means a $125 wager on Illinois would return $100 if Illinois were to win.

Futures: Futures wagers come in a variety of forms, but one of the most popular options is to bet on a team's season-long success. If Indianapolis is 35-1 to win a championship prior to the start of the season, that means a $100 wager would return $3,500 if the team can actually win the title. Betting on individual awards in football, baseball, basketball and hockey are also popular forms of futures bets.

Player props: With so much statistical data available in sports, you can wager on a number of individual stats for games across most sports. Player prop lines are typically presented as over-unders, allowing you to bet with or against a player based on the matchup. If an Indiana basketball player's over-under for total rebounds is 8.5, he'd need nine or more rebounds for the over to cash, while eight or fewer rebound would be a win for the under.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IN only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). Standard text rates may apply.