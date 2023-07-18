Indiana sports betting handle continued to shrink, as June's $224 million was 13% below last year's figures. It seems like this trend will continue in the state now that each of its landlocked neighbors have all legalized U.S. sports betting. Though more than $2 billion has been bet on sports in the first six months of 2023, it seems a reach for Indiana to once again surpass the $4 billion mark in handle at the end of the year.

Caesars Sportsbook IN offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Run Line: A popular baseball wager which acts similar to the spread in other sports. One team is favored by 1.5 runs and the other is a 1.5 run underdog. Generally the team favored can be bet at odds better than even money.



Placement Bets: A popular bet in golf and auto racing, bettors are given the option of wagering on favorable odds to not pick a winner but for their golfer / driver to finish among the top 5 / 10 / 20 in their respective competitions. These bets are preferable for gamblers who prefer not having to rely on picking outright winners.



No Runs First Inning (NRFI): A fun wager for action bettors that no runs will be scored combined between the top and bottom of the first inning. Depending on the pitchers and strength of the top of both teams' lineups, value may be found on betting against there being any scoring before at least the second inning.

