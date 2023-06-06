Indiana sports betting continues to decline in 2023, as the $321.4 million wagered on sports in April is down nearly 11% from last year and 26% from March. In part due to the successful January launch in Ohio, Indiana customers have only wagered $1.5 billion on sports betting in Indiana during the first four months of the year, 12% lower than last year's figure. It seems highly unlikely that the state will once again surpass the $4 billion mark in handle at the end of 2023.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

No Runs First Inning (NRFI): A fun wager for action bettors that no runs will be scored combined between the top and bottom of the first inning. Depending on the pitchers and strength of the top of both teams' lineups, value may be found on betting against there being any scoring before at least the second inning.



Placement Bets: A popular bet in golf and auto racing, bettors are given the option of wagering on favorable odds to not pick a winner but for their golfer / driver to finish among the top 5 / 10 / 20 in their respective competitions. These bets are preferable for gamblers who prefer not having to rely on picking outright winners.

Total Outs Recorded: An over/under bet for starting pitchers to achieve a particular number of outs during that day's ballgame. The number usually ranges between 15 (five innings) and 21 (seven innings).

