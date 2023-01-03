Caesars Sportsbook knows that Indiana sports betting fans are very passionate about their teams, and there is a lot going on this time of year at Caesars Sportsbook Indiana. Sports fans all over the Hoosier State have plenty of opportunities to bet on sports in Indiana and win big when they sign up at Caesars Sportsbook IN with the newest Caesars Sportsbook IN bonus and Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IN is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Indiana*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Outright: The mother of all betting styles, an outright bet is a wager on which side will win an entire sporting event. Outright betting works perfectly for single-player sports such as golf tournaments, title fights and car races.



Play prop: Prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop centers around outcomes involving single player's performances. Popular player props include how many rushing yards a running back will tally or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.



Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IN only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 2/28/23. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). Standard text rates may apply.