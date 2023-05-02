Sports betting in Indiana thrived in March despite the presence of increased competition in neighboring Ohio. Customers in the state bet nearly $433 million on Indiana sports betting, up 21.6% from February's total but down 9% year-over-year. For the first quarter, more than $1.2 billion in sports bets were placed in the state, though that figure is down 12.2% year-over-year. Last year's total of $4.4 billion in handle seems like an unreachable milestone based on the early returns in 2023.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Live Betting: If an event has already started, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's closed for betting. Bettors are available to bet most events from start into the final stanza though odds movement can fluctuate wildly depending on the results of the event.



Race to 20/30/40/50 points: Caesars offers the ability for basketball bettors to predict which team will reach certain point increments in the first half. The underdog generally pays more favorably, but not as much as compared to the standard game money line.

Winning Margin: A wager most popular for football and basketball games, the bettor can choose the point value bucket by which team will win the game. This is a far more risky than a moneyline or spread wager as generally the point value buckets are small (i.e. Team A by 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 points). The odds for successfully achieving these wagers are generous and can generate plentiful payouts, especially for blowout victories.

