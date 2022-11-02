Indiana sports fans don't have to look further than Caesars Sportsbook Indiana when it comes to wagering on their favorite teams. Sports betting in Indiana is popular and Caesars Sportsbook IN is getting more fans than ever before in on the action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook IN promo. If you haven't tried out Indiana mobile sports betting for yourself, you should get started now by using this exclusive Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IN is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Indiana*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Against the spread: This is the most common way to bet on football. If Indianapolis is the 7.5-point favorite against New England, Indy must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. New England can cover by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.

Teaser: A teaser is a kind of parlay bet where you can adjust the points spread and make it easier to cover. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Indianapolis closes as a three-point favorite against New England and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IN only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). Standard text rates may apply.