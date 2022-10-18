Legal Kansas sports betting launched in July 2022, and it has already become a huge hit thanks in part to Caesars Sportsbook KS. Kansas sports fans are very passionate about their teams, so it's no surprise Caesars Sportsbook KS is so popular and helping grow Kansas mobile sports betting. If you haven't tried sports betting in Kansas yet, Caesars Sportsbook KS has you covered with the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. Caesars Sportsbook KS is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits plus 1,000 Tier Credits if you use promo code GAMEFULLC when place your first bet of at least $10. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. This exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a perfect way to start betting on sports in Kansas, but this unique Caesars Sportsbook deposit code won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now and start wagering on your favorite sports at Caesars Sportsbook KS.

Caesars Sportsbook KS is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Kansas*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on the house (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

There are so many ways you can place a bet at Caesars Sportsbook KS and take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer. Here are just a few of them:

Over/Under: Kansas loves its basketball, and this is the best way to wager on it. If Caesars Sportsbook KS sets the over-under for a game between Oklahoma City and Denver at 190, you would wager whether you think the final total of both team's scores will be over or under 190.

Against the spread: There's no better way to wager on your favorite football team. If Kansas City is listed as the 7.5-point favorite in a game against San Francisco, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.

Prop bet: This hugely popular betting style involves a wager on something other than the final score of a game. Popular prop bets include how many rebounds a basketball player has or how many touchdown passes a quarterback throws.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*KS only. 21+. Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-522-4700. Text message rates apply.

