With football season winding down and hockey and basketball seasons picking up, winter is one of the busiest times of the season for sports betting in Kansas. With Kansas sports betting now legal, thousands of people in the Sunflower State are getting in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook KS. One of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, Caesars Sportsbook Kansas launched on Sept. 1 when the state soft-launched Kansas mobile sports betting. Caesars Sportsbook KS is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits plus 1,000 Tier Credits if you use promo code GAMEFULLC when place your first bet of at least $10. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. This exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a perfect way to start betting on sports in Kansas, but this unique Caesars Sportsbook deposit code won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now and start wagering on your favorite sports at Caesars Sportsbook KS.

Caesars Sportsbook KS is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Kansas*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on the house (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

There are so many ways you can place a bet at Caesars Sportsbook KS and take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer. Here are just a few of them:

Player props: With Caesars offering more ways to play than ever, on many events you have the option to bet on the individual performance of players in a given game. If a player prop in a baseball game is for total RBIs and the line is set at 0.5, that means a wager on the over is successful if the player registers one run batted in or more. Dozens of player prop options are offered in most major football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer games.



Against the spread: One of the most common forms of online sports wagering, spread bets are when you pick a team plus or minus a certain number of points. If Kansas is favored by 6.5 points against Texas, that means Kansas would have to win by seven points or more to cover the spread. That bet would then be listed as Kansas -6.5. Wagers on Texas would be successful if the team were to lose by six points or fewer or win outright.



Futures bets: Futures betting is often used to place a long-term wager on a season-long outcome. In baseball, if the over-under for a team is set at 93.5, the team must win 94 games or more for over bets to cash. You can also typically wager throughout the season on teams to win their respective divisions, conferences or leagues as a whole.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*KS only. 21+. Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-522-4700. Text message rates apply.

