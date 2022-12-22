Since launching on Sept. 1, sports betting in Kansas continues to be popular and the statewide handle has eclipsed $500 million in the first three months of operation. In November, the tax revenue from a $186 million Kansas sports betting handle was up nearly six-fold from a $189 million month in October. With the stretch run of the football season and the meat of what promises to be exciting basketball and hockey seasons ahead, now is the perfect time for more Kansans to get in on the action at Caesars Sportsbook Kansas. Caesars Sportsbook KS is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits plus 1,000 Tier Credits if you use promo code GAMEFULLC when place your first bet of at least $10. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. This exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a perfect way to start betting on sports in Kansas, but this unique Caesars Sportsbook deposit code won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now and start wagering on your favorite sports at Caesars Sportsbook KS.

Caesars Sportsbook KS is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Kansas*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on the house (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

There are so many ways you can place a bet at Caesars Sportsbook KS and take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer. Here are just a few of them:

Money line: The simplest form of sports betting, when you wager against the money line you are simply wagering on the outcome with odds adjusted to reflect which team is favored. So if Kansas City plays Oklahoma in basketball, the line might be listed with Kansas as the -335 favorite and Oklahoma as the +260 underdog. That means that a $335 wager on Kansas would win you $100 while a $100 on Oklahoma would win $260.



Live betting: Many online sportsbooks have computer algorithms that allow players to bet on sports in real-time. In baseball, you might be able to bet on the outcome of an individual at-bat, while wagering against the spread and on the total in real-time is enormously popular in football.



Parlay: A parlay is when you string multiple sports wagers together with all legs of the bet needing to hit to cash. The more legs you add, the higher the payout but the lower your chances of success. If you bet Miami, Tampa Bay and Kansas City against the spread in football for a 6-1 payout, you would need all three teams to cover in order for your ticket to be a winner.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*KS only. 21+. Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-522-4700. Text message rates apply.

