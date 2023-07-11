Another month and another milestone for Maryland sports betting, as in June, the state surpassed $3 billion in total wagers since launching in December 2021. Maryland mobile sports betting launched in the Old Line State in November 2022, but that's what has dominated the Maryland sports betting landscape. In fact, nearly 96% of the June handle came via Maryland mobile sports betting, while the brick and mortar location of Caesars Sportsbook Maryland topped $1 million with in-person wagers. Maryland residents have the option of laying wagers online or at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, which houses the state's only full-service Caesars Sportsbook. With football season on the horizon, Maryland sports betting sites should only continue to reach new highs throughout the summer.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Prop bets: Side bets not concerned with the game's outcome or total are called proposition bets. They are often player-focused, with examples including predicting how many strikeouts a pitcher will have, or how many total home runs a game will have.



BTTS: Short for Both Teams to Score, this is a common prop bet used in soccer. It refers to regulation only, meaning BTTS hits only if both teams score in either the 90 minutes or in stoppage time.



Cover: Whenever a team beats the given point spread, then it covers the spread. If Team A is favored by 6.5 points and it wins by seven or more points, then it covers. If Team A wins by six or fewer points or doesn't win, then Team B covered the spread.

