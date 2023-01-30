Maryland already had two in-person locations for legal sports betting, but the launch of Caesars Sportsbook MD has made it so Maryland sports betting fans can play along with their favorite teams from the comfort of their homes. Whether you root for Baltimore or Washington D.C. sports teams, Caesars Sportsbook MD lets first-time bettors in Maryland get in the action when they use the new Caesars Sportsbook MD promo code. With basketball and hockey in full swing this time of year and big events like golf tournaments packing the weekend schedule, Caesars Sportsbook MD is becoming busier than ever when new bettors able to participate in sports betting in Maryland.

Right now, when you deposit between $20 and $100, you get a $100 bet credit to use if you don't win. Bets of over $100 that don't win will receive a matching credit up to $1,500. Your bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland, you can register and deposit to take advantage of sports betting offers. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events:

Outright: This is the simplest sports bet you can place, because all you have to do is pick one winner for an entire event or tournament. This betting style is especially popular when wagering on the hottest golf tournaments of the season, which you can wager on right now at Caesars Sportsbook MD.



Over/Under: The go-to betting style for basketball fans. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the O/U for Washington vs. Portland at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 210.



Money line: This is a great way to wager on the resident hockey franchise. If Washington is listed as a -200 favorite against Carolina, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on Washington to win. If Washington is listed as a +200 underdog against Carolina, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

*MD only. 21+. New users only. Must register with eligible promo code. Super Boosts do not qualify. First wager of $20-$100 qualifies for max. free bet of $100. Only the first wager of more than $100 will have bet amount of qualifying wager returned if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Text message rates apply.