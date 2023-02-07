Caesars Sportsbook has made a home in Maryland just in time for fans in the Old Line State to wager on the biggest games of the year with the Caesars Sportsbook MD promo code. Maryland already had two in-person locations for legal Maryland sports betting, but with Caesars Sportsbook MD, fans can wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes. Whether you want to play along with the biggest game of the pro football season or are already planning for the return of pro baseball, Baltimore and Washington D.C. fans alike can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code to play too.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEPICS2 and when you deposit between $20 and $100, you get a $100 bet credit to use if you don't win. Bets of over $100 that don't win will receive a matching credit up to $1,500. Your bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEPICS2 and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEPICS2. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD when the site officially launches:

Player prop: A prop bet is a wager involving outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop zeros in on a single player's performance. Commonly-placed player props include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many saves a hockey goalie will make.



Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on one wager and having all sides win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.



Futures: Caesars Sportsbook doesn't limit you to betting on games that are happening right this minute. You can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. Pro baseball's season hasn't started yet, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEPICS2.

*MD only. 21+. New users only. Must register with eligible promo code. Super Boosts do not qualify. First wager of $20-$100 qualifies for max. free bet of $100. Only the first wager of more than $100 will have bet amount of qualifying wager returned if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Text message rates apply.