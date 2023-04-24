With three major pro sports teams within state lines, Maryland sports betting is popular year-round. But during the spring, Baltimore's baseball team is the only show in town and has been a pleasant surprise to locals. The team is off to its best start in decades, and that competitive squad makes sports betting in Maryland more enticing. Caesars Sportsbook Maryland is one of the top Maryland sports betting sites, and it's not just limited to local teams. Pro basketball, hockey and horse racing are also available through Caesars Maryland, both in-person and online, and numerous sports betting promotions further incentivize players.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Double chance: With this, you can simultaneously bet on two outcomes of a sporting event in which three outcomes are possible, such as soccer. With Team A winning, Team B winning and a draw all possible outcomes, the double chance options are Team A/Draw, Team B/Draw or Team A/Team B.



Push: When neither of the betting options hit, then the result is a push. If the over/under is 230 and that ends up being the exact point total, then it's a push. All bets are refunded in this scenario.



Parlay: Linking multiple bets inside a single wager is called a parlay. At least two bets must be included and there is no maximum number. Parlays can involve bets from within the same game, different games, or even different sports.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

*MD only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bonus bet only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Text message rates apply.