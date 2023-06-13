Maryland sports betting officially launched in-person in December 2021, but Maryland mobile sports betting debuted in one year later. Of the $320 million wagered on sports betting in Maryland last month through operators like Caesars Sportsbook MD, 95% of it came online. May also saw the state collect $4.6 million in sports betting tax revenue, the second-highest total since launch. With Caesars Sportsbook Maryland offering sports like baseball, golf and soccer in June, the state could conceivably top its MD sports betting handle and revenue from last month.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Pick'em: When there is no favorite, and thus no point spread, then the contest is labeled a pick'em or PK. With no spread, bettors simply pick who they think will win straight-up.



Cover: Whenever a team wins versus the point spread, then it covers in that game or match. The favorite covers when he wins by more than the spread, while the underdog covers when he wins outright or stays within the spread.



Head-to-head bets: Popular in sports like golf or auto racing, this pits two competitors from the field against one another. An example would be picking which of two auto racing drivers has the better finish in a race.

