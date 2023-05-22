The pro football offseason is often a down time on Maryland sports betting sites due to the misfortune of Baltimore's pro baseball team. However, that's not the case this year with Baltimore boasting one of the best records on the diamond. That has incited plenty of Maryland sports betting action at Caesars Sportsbook, as it's always more fun to wager on a winner. With the Old Line State just commencing Maryland mobile sports betting in Nov. 2022, the first season of pro baseball betting at Caesars Sportsbook MD is turning out to be one to remember. As for football, it may be on the backburner but Marylanders can still lay down futures bets or place wagers for any in-season sports.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Futures: These are wagers that won't be resolved immediately and are longer-term bets. Betting on the pro football championship winner during the offseason is a futures bet, as is predicting a league MVP during the middle of a season.



Point spread: Spreads level the playing field so that the favored team has to win by a certain margin in order to cover a bet. If the spread of a game is six points, then the favorite is listed as Team (-6) and that team must win by more than six points in order to cover the point spread.



Same game parlay: Abbreviated SGP, and also known as a single-game parlay, this is a string of wagers grouped together in a single bet. All of the wagers come from the same game, and you must win all wagers in order to win the bet.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

21+ only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.