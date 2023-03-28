The spring is the perfect time to be a sports fan since some sports are nearing their conclusions while others are just beginning. The start of baseball season is here, while pro basketball and hockey playoffs are just around the corner. Sports betting sites are busy this time of the year, and Maryland bettors can utilize the latest Caesars Sportsbook MD promo code for many of their favorite sports. From the aforementioned to golf, soccer and auto racing, Caesars Sportsbook MD has no shortage of wagering options with the latest Caesars Sportsbook MD deposit code.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Live betting: Bets made for an event that has already started are called live bets or in-game wagers. They can be as wide in scope as picking the winner midway through the first quarter, or as micro as predicting if a football game's next play will be a run or pass.



Futures: For the patient bettor, futures is an option as it could be weeks or months before you know if you won your bet. Future bets aren't resolved in that day, and examples include picking the football championship winner either during the offseason or a week before the season begins.



Three-way betting: Most sports have just a winner and a loser, so sportsbooks offer two-way betting for those. But other sports, like soccer, often end in a tie/draw. Thus, those sports have three-way betting options where you can bet on either team to win, as well as a draw to occur.

