While Carolina had the first pick in last week's pro football draft, the biggest news from the gridiron came from the state of Maryland. Baltimore locked up its franchise quarterback with a long-term deal, while also giving him weapons from the draft. This has caused a flurry of Maryland sports betting action with Baltimore a popular pick in football futures wagers. Caesars Sportsbook Maryland has become the go-to destination in the Old Line State, not just for football bets, but sports betting in Maryland overall. In-season sports like the pro basketball playoffs, European soccer and horse racing are all available through Caesars Sportsbook MD, with special sports betting promotions currently being offered.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Futures: If it's the football offseason but you still want to make wagers on who will win the championship or which player will win MVP, then you can place a futures bet. Futures aren't resolved immediately and may not be determined for weeks or months. They can also be placed in-season such as picking the division winner while it's still midseason.



Run line: Baseball's version of the point spread, it is always set at 1.5. Thus, backing the favorite on the run line means they need to win by at least two runs in order to cover.



Player props: These are side bets related to an individual player achieving certain statistics. For example, a sportsbook could set a basketball player's points threshold at 15.5, and you would then wager on this player prop by betting under on if he'll score 15 or fewer points, or by betting over on if he'll score 16 or more points.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

*MD only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bonus bet only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Text message rates apply.