Maryland sports betting went live in November 2022. Major golf tournaments, auto racing and Baltimore's favorite pro baseball team are sure to also be popular at Maryland sports betting sites.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events:

Prop bets: These are wagers not tied to the outcome of the game or final score. Short for proposition bets, they can involve players, teams or the game itself. Examples include predicting a player's point total, picking which team will hit a home run first or betting on if a game will go into overtime.



Money line: Money line bets ignore the spread and who will or won't cover, as you only have to pick who will outright win. However, the favorite and underdog are still taken into account as the betting odds correspond with how big a favorite one team is and how big an underdog the other is.



Pick'em bets: These are sporting events in which there is no favorite or underdog, per the sportsbook. Instead of the spread following a team's name, PK will be listed as in Team (PK). For games that are pick'ems, the betting odds are the same for both teams and you just have to pick the outright winner.

