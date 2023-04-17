March 2023 was a strong month for Maryland sports betting, as the total handle surpassed $2 billion since wagering launched in Dec. 2021. The adjusted revenue from sports betting in Maryland totaled $35.4 million in March, marking the highest monthly figure since launch. Basketball tournaments taking place had much to do with that, but there are still exciting sporting events ahead that could allow Maryland sports betting sites to set new records. The pro basketball and hockey playoffs are underway, baseball season has arrived, and European soccer is nearing its conclusion. Caesars Sportsbook Maryland offers both in-person and online wagering, and Maryland residents can utilize sports betting promotions for an extra incentive to lay down wagers.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Handle: This is the total amount of money wagered on a sporting event. If someone bets $100 on a game in order to make a $150 profit, then the $100 wagered goes into that sporting event's handle.



Live betting: Also known as in-play wagering, these are bets placed after a sporting event has begun. Live betting could be standard bets such as predicting which team wins during the third inning of a baseball game. It could also consist of micro bets such as guessing what the result will be on the next at-bat in a game.



Over/under: Abbreviated O/U, and also called the total, this is when sportsbooks set a bar for a certain statistic, and bettors determine if a stat will go over or under that bar. It's most commonly used in the total points of a sporting event, such as 214.5, and you would guess if the combined point total would be under (214 or fewer) or over (215 or more).

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

*MD only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bonus bet only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Text message rates apply.