With pro basketball, hockey and European soccer all recently coming to an end, the focus of the sports world will be on baseball for the time being. In recent years, that hasn't necessarily been a good thing in Maryland with the struggles of Baltimore's squad. But this year is different which makes Maryland sports betting a popular summer option in the Old Line State. Laying wagers on winning teams is always more fun, but sports betting at places like Caesars Sportsbook Maryland isn't just limited to in-state teams. Marylanders have a wide assortment of betting options through Caesars Sportsbook MD including golf, mixed martial arts and football futures.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Futures: Sports like football and basketball are in the offseason, but you can still lay down bets for their next seasons. These wagers are called futures bets as they won't be resolved immediately. Futures can also be made in-season, such as predicting who will win the MVP award during the middle of the season.

Point spread: The spread brings margin of victory into play as the favorite must win by a certain amount to cover. If a game's spread is 5.5 points, then the favorite has to win by six or more points to cover. On the other hand, the underdog covers by either winning or losing by five points or fewer.

Run line: This is baseball's version of the point spread, where the line for every game is 1.5. So, the favorite must win by at least two runs to cover. Any other outcome means the underdog covers the run line. It's important to pay attention to the price on the run line, because a team listed at -1.5 (+140) bring a much bigger return for covering than one listed at -1.5 (-170).

