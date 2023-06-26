Maryland is one of the few states with two major metros in it with both the DMV Area and Baltimore. That gives lots of local sports betting options to Marylanders across a spectrum of different sports. While baseball is the main in-season sport going on, there are also international soccer tournaments, golf events and auto races available at places like Caesars Sportsbook Maryland. With summer officially upon us, many in the Old Line State are already looking forward to the 2023 football season as well. Whether a sport is currently in-season or still months away, Caesars Sportsbook MD offers numerous wagering opportunities to keep Marylanders engaged during the dog days of summer.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Futures: While most bets are resolved in a matter of days, future bets utilize a long-term approach. These can include picking the pro football championship winner during the offseason, or predicting a league's MVP winner when it is mid-season.

Live betting: Wagering once a sporting event has already begun is called live betting. It can take place right after a game starts or up until the final whistle. Odds adjust for live betting to take into account various factors like time and score as opposed to standard betting.

Push: When neither of the betting options wins, then a push is a result. An example would be if the over/under for a football game is 45, and the combined total comes out to exactly 45. All bets are refunded in a push.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

21+ only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.