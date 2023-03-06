In-person Maryland sports betting launched in Dec. 2021, with Maryland mobile sports betting following suit in Nov. 2022. Since then, Maryland has consistently been among the top 10 states in handle from sports betting sites despite ranking 18th in population. The Old Line State has seen over $1 billion wagered from that November mobile launch through Jan. 2023. Caesars Sportsbook MD has been at the forefront of this boon to the state, with not only its sport offerings, but also its Maryland sports betting promotions. Whether college basketball, European soccer or golf, bettors are able to utilize the latest Caesars MD sports betting promo code.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEPICS2 and when you deposit between $20 and $100, you get a $100 bet credit to use if you don't win. Bets of over $100 that don't win will receive a matching credit up to $1,500. Your bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEPICS2. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD when the site officially launches:

Spread betting: Spread bets take into account the margin of victory as opposed to simply a win or loss. If a team is a 5.5-point favorite, or listed as Favorite (-5.5), then it must win by six or more points to cover the spread. The other team, listed as Underdog (+5.5) can cover via winning outright or by losing by five or fewer points.



Run line: This is baseball's version of a point spread, where the favorite is usually at (-1.5) and the underdog is at (+1.5) prior to a game. Once a game is underway, the run line could then adjust depending on the score and number of innings remaining.



Live betting: These are bets placed after a sporting event has already begun. It is also known as in-game wagering, and it takes into account time and score. Other factors that also affect pre-game odds, such as injuries and weather, are also configured into in-game odds and live betting.

