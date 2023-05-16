Boston's professional basketball team had one of the most dominating second halves of a Game 7 in history in a 24-point victory over Philadelphia on May 14. Boston outscored Philadelphia by 21 points in the final 24 minutes, including 23 points in the third quarter. Boston advances to play the Miami professional basketball team in the conference finals. It's the fourth time in the last six years Boston has reached this round and Boston lost in the conference finals all three of those times. Boston is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100) and Miami is a +400 underdog to win the series on Caesars Sportsbook MA for anyone interested in betting on Massachusetts sports betting sites. Boston has the lowest odds at +105 to win it all on Caesars Sportsbook MA as Boston seeks its first professional basketball championship since 2008.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If you lose, you'll get that amount back as a bonus bet that you can use within 14 days. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MA promo code now, and remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Massachusetts*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Futures: These long-term bets are most commonly played for picking a team to win a championship in a specific sport prior to the season. But a sports bettor can also play a future on aspects such as a win total or making or missing the playoffs. Caesars Sportsbook also offers futures during the year. Timing is very important as you'll find teams at a different price weekly based on recent and projected long-term performance.

60 minutes: These hockey bets are about picking the result of a game at the end of regulation. Every match has the option to bet either side to win, as well as a tie. These bets are won or lost at the end of regulation. It can be attractive to a sports bettor who wants to play the favorite at a more favorable price to win in regulation rather than to just win in general. The downside is that if the game goes into overtime, your bet is graded as a loss even if your team wins in overtime.

Hedging: A hedge refers to placing a new bet that counters the position on your original bet. These are most commonly used on a futures play to reduce the risk of a loss. For example, if you bet Boston to win a basketball championship at 10-1 odds and it reaches the final, some may bet on the opposing team in the final so you return some money either way. It limits the risk, but also takes away from your original return on the future wager.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.