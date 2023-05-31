Boston's professional basketball team nearly accomplished something no other team in the sport had. Boston erased a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 for just the fourth time in professional basketball history. Boston opened as a nine-point favorite to win Game 7 on Caesars Sportsbook MA. However, Boston lost by 19 points and was eliminated from the opportunity to win its first championship since 2008. Boston opened the conference finals as a huge -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100) to win the series on Caesars Sportsbook MA, giving anyone interested in Massachusetts sports betting plenty to look forward to.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Futures: These long-term bets are most often associated with picking a team to win a championship. They can also be placed on aspects such as total wins, making or missing the playoffs or awards winnings on Caesars Sportsbook MA. These odds will change throughout the season and if a team is on a current winning streak or losing streak could drastically change those odds. These can be fun for someone looking to make a wager on a specific team and make watching a team throughout a season more without having to bet on every game. For example, the Boston professional baseball team is +6500 to win the championship, meaning a $100 bet pays $6500 if Boston wins it all.

Spread: Making a bet against the spread means betting based on how many points one team is the favorite or underdog by. These are most common in basketball and football and one of the most popular bets on Caesars Sportsbook MA. For example, if Boston is a 4-point favorite, that means it would need to win the game by five points or greater to win the bet. If Boston wins by three points or fewer, the bet is a loss and if Boston wins by exactly four points, it's a push - meaning you get your bet back without winning or losing money.

Double result: This bet parlays what team will be winning at halftime and at the end of a game. It's especially popular in basketball and football. For example, if Boston is playing Miami in professional basketball, one option may read Boston/Boston, which means Boston leads at halftime and wins. Or, you could play Miami/Boston, which means Miami is winning at halftime but Boston comes back and wins the game. You can also play for the score to be tied at halftime before picking who you think will win.

