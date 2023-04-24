Massachusetts mobile sports betting launched on March 10 of this year. Now, the numbers for the first month are in. Despite not operating for the entire month, the state saw an overall Massachusetts sports betting handle of $568.1 million via numbers released by the state's gaming commission. It was a strong start for Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts and others in the state since legalization came right before basketball brackets were released. In addition, the Bay State has teams making a postseason run in pro basketball and hockey, so it isn't surprising that Massachusetts vaulted all the way to No. 3 among all states in total USA sports betting handle for March.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Futures: These are wagers made on occurrences that will happen usually at least a few days away, but perhaps as far as a year out. Boston is the +240 favorite (risk $100 to win $240) to win it all in pro hockey this season. In pro basketball, Boston is second in the title odds at +300 (risk $100 to win $300).



Money line: Most popular in baseball, soccer and hockey, a money-line bet is simply a wager on which side will win outright, with the teams handicapped according to who is the favorite and who is the underdog. A favorite might be listed at -200 (risk $200 to win $100), while an underdog could return +150 (risk $100 to win $150). Boston was one of the best pro hockey teams to back on the money line this season, returning $1,894 for $100 bettors.



Player props: In their simplest form, player props are over/unders on how many points, rebounds, assists or other statistical numbers a player will have in a given game. But the props market has grown to the point where there are sometimes hundreds of options, including first-half props, second-half props, prop parlays and many more options for bettors to consider.

