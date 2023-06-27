The Boston professional basketball team is taking the "off" out of the offseason. After a shocking upset in the conference finals, the Boston professional basketball team decided to shake up its roster. Will this create a better result come next summer? Although next season is nearly fourth months away, it's never too early to make future bets on Caesars Sportsbook MA. Boston has the second-lowest odds at 5-1 odds to win it all and it has the best odds to win its conference at +210 (risk $100 to win $210). Is this the best opportunity for Massachusetts sports bettors back Boston, or should you wait until the season begins? Caesars Sportsbook MA will continue to provide updated odds for all sports throughout the offseason, regular season and postseason.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Spread: Making a bet against the spread means betting based on how many points one team is the favorite or underdog by. These are one of the most popular bets on Caesars Sportsbook MA and are commonly played on basketball and football. For example, if Boston is a 4-point favorite, that means it would need to win the game by five points or greater to win the bet. If Boston wins by three points or fewer or loses the game, the bet is a loss and if Boston wins by exactly four points, it's a push. A push is equal to a refund on your initial bet.

Backdoor cover: A backdoor cover is great when you are on the winning side of it. There is no such thing as garbage time in sports betting and a late touchdown, late home run or goal could make all the difference in changing the winner against a spread. A backdoor cover is typically when the side of the bet that appeared to be losing the majority of the game ends up winning because of a late score.

90 minutes: These soccer bets are only based on regulation and include the option to bet on a draw. But if a sports bettor picks a team to win in 90 minutes, it must win in regulation or the bet is graded as a loss -- even if it's a draw or overtime victory. If a sports bettor is confident one side will win and doesn't want the safety net of a push in the event of a draw, the paydays are greater than a traditional money line.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.