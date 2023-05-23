Boston's professional basketball team entered the conference finals as a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100). Its counterpart, Miami, was the +400 underdog to win the series on Caesars Sportsbook MA. However, Boston shockingly lost the first three games, despite being favored in all three. Boston is +800 on Caesars Sportsbook MA to win the final four games of the series and advance to the professional basketball championship against Denver. No team has overcome an 0-3 deficit, but if anyone wagering on Massachusetts sports betting sites thinks Boston can be the first to do so, there's a huge payday at the end on sites like Caesars Sportsbook MA.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Money line: This is all about picking the winner of a specific game, regardless of how many points the team wins by. One team will be listed as the favorite and you'll need to wager more money to return more money on the favorite. But if you take the underdog, you can win more by risking less money if you think an upset is coming. For example, a -200 favorite means you'd need to wager $200 to return $100 on that team to win. A +180 underdog would return $180 on a $100 bet.

Puck line: This is hockey's version of a point spread and closest relates to the run line in baseball. A typical hockey matchup has the favorite at (-1.5) and the underdog at (+1.5) prior to the start. These puck lines can change during the game based on how the game is going. Caesars Sportsbook MA also offers alternative spreads where you could take the a team at a number such as (-2.5), (-3.5) for a bigger payday if the team wins by a larger margin. These can be fun in the hockey playoffs as teams are more likely to pull their goalies earlier in the game when losing, which could allow for an empty net goal to win by multiple goals. The downside is if the game goes into overtime, it's automatically graded as a loss.

Same Game Parlay: Same game parlays allow sports bettors the ability to place multiple wagers on a single game. But one loss inside the same game parlay results with the bet being graded as a loss, so it's important to think of an entire potential narrative of a game when placing these. It can often be useful to include aspects of both teams in your same game parlay, especially if picking player props.

