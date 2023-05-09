Futures odds can change with one bounce of a basketball, especially in the postseason. Bettors following Boston's professional basketball team quickly learned this after Boston's one-point overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their seven-game series. Boston began the second round as the favorites to win the pro basketball championship at +140 at Caesars Sportsbook MA, more than 400 points better than the next team. A few hours after losing Game 4 and the series being tied at 2-2, Boston was +160, with other teams in the field catching up to them. The latest Caesars Sportsbook MA promo code can get you in on the latest basketball action.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If you lose, you'll get that amount back as a bonus bet that you can use within 14 days. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MA promo code now, and remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Massachusetts*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

No Run First Inning (NRFI): If you hear someone using the acronym NRFI, it stands for 'No Runs First Inning.' This is a popular baseball bet as you can place a wager and find out the result in a matter of minutes, rather than the entirety of a game. Teams are often at the best they'll be that day in the first inning - with the starting pitcher fresh without working up a pitch count and the opposing team putting its top hitters at the top of the lineup. The odds will vary based on the matchup and as opposed to NRFI, you can wager YRFI, meaning 'Yes Run First Inning.'

Alternate Spreads: These give the customer a chance to maximize a payout if a team wins by a larger margin than the point spread. For example, if a team is a 2-point favorite but you think they'll win by eight points or more, you can bet the favorite at (-7.5) and the payout will be larger than the -110 traditional value. This example could increase your payout by about 50% if it wins but it's a larger risk because if your team wins by five points, it's now graded as a loss. A customer can play alternative spreads for both favorites or underdogs to move the line any direction they'd like.

Money line: A money-line bet is simply about picking the winner of a specific game. The teams are handicapped by a favorite and an underdog. For example, a favorite could be listed at -200 (risk $100 to win $100), while an underdog listed at +180 (risk $100 to win $180), gives a larger payout at a lower stake. Boston had the best winning percentage of all professional basketball teams on the money line as an underdog this season. But since Boston was rarely an underdog with long odds, the results returned $155 for $100 betters. Boston had a 5-4 record (55.6%) as the only team in the league with a winning record as the underdog.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.