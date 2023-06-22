Massachusetts sports betting dropped by more than 21.5% in May compared to April, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The Massachusetts total sports betting handle dropped to $454,965,416 in May, the state's lowest since online sports betting was launched on March 10. It's not a coincidence that the lowest month coincides with the Boston professional hockey team being eliminated in late April and the professional basketball team being knocked out in May. Summer months are often slower for sportsbooks but Caesars Sportsbook MA continues to offer strong odds and bonuses for first-time or returning Massachusetts sports bettors. The Boston professional baseball team currently resides in a division with zero teams sporting a losing record, so there's no shortage of entertaining games to wager on for baseball on Caesars Sportsbook MA.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Money line: This is strictly picking what team will win a certain game, regardless of how many points that team wins by. One team is listed as the favorite with more money needed to be wagered to return a larger payout. But a sports bettor can bet the underdog and risk less money to win more if an upset occurs. For example, a -130 favorite means you'd need to wager $130 to return $100 on that team to win. A +115 underdog would return $115 on a $100 bet.

Tournament matchups: These golf bets pit two golfers against one another and a sports bettor picks whichever person they think will post a better score over the entirety of a specific tournament. It is similar to a money line where there's no spread for however many strokes one golfer wins by. But in a field of dozens of golfers, it allows a one-on-one matchup, which can be easier to follow for a sports bettor looking to spice up a golf tournament.

Odds boost: These are promotional lines for new or existing users at a sportsbook. Some boosts are designed for new users only, but others are available for any sports bettor. They offer bets at better odds than originally offered. For example, a book may have listed Boston as a -120 favorite to win a baseball game but that line could get "boosted" to +150 in the odds boost. Many odds boosts revolve around player props and parlays. Odds boosts often have limits but they can be an efficient way to find value in sports betting.

