October is a busy month for Caesars Sportsbook, and sports fans in Michigan can get in on the action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Between football season, the baseball postseason and the start of basketball season right around the corner, first-time bettors in the Great Lakes State have plenty of options for using the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code and taking part in Michigan sports betting.

With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: Football is in full swing, as is spread betting. If Detroit is the 7.5-point underdog against New England, that side must win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. New England can cover by scoring 8 or more points as the 7.5-point favorite.

Live betting: Caesars Sportsbook will update certain outcomes as a game evolves so you can play along by placing your wagers mid-game. This is an ideal way to wager on the upcoming baseball postseason because you can place your bets in between innings.

Prop bet: This popular betting style is used to wager on different outcomes other than the final score of a game. Popular prop bets include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.