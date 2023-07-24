Bettors in Michigan wagered slightly more than $305 million on sports in May, down 10% from April and 14% year-over-year. With increased competition in neighboring Ohio, Michigan's sports betting handle continues to decline with little end in sight. Customers in the state have wagered just shy of $2 billion through the first five months of 2023, but even so, it appears the state's 2023 numbers will pale in comparison to recent years.

With so many sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Win / Lose / Draw: For soccer matches, bettors are able to wager on either side to win in regulation time or for the result to end tied. Because of the draw component, both sides are given enhanced odds to win as compared to other sports where the tie component isn't factored in the money lines.



Standard Odds: When making a bet, the house odds on a spread or over/under total are generally -110, meaning for every $11 wagered, the player would receive $10 profit ($21 total) for a win. It's rare to see the odds deviate too far (more than +/- 20 cents to the dollar) in either direction on either of these bet types.

Set Betting (Tennis): Bettors can choose which player can win the match and in how many sets. These wagers pay generally more handsomely as compared to generic money-line winner bets. The wagers also gain significant value when choosing an outcome that involves both players to win at least one set.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.