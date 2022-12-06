There's no better place for Michigan sports betting fans to wager on their favorite games than Caesars Sportsbook MI. From Detroit to Marquette and everywhere in between, fans across the Great Lakes State can bet on sports in Michigan with the new Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: Football is in full swing, and this is the best way to bet on it. If Detroit is the 7.5-point underdog against Minnesota, that side must win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. Minnesota can cover by scoring 8 or more points as the 7.5-point favorite.



Over/Under: Wager on basketball with this popular betting style. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Detroit vs. Los Angeles at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 210.



Futures: Caesars Sportsbook doesn't limit you to betting on games that are happening right this minute. You can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball is well into its offseason, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.