Michigan sports betting continued a downward trend in February, as handle dropped to $357.2 million, 27.2% below January's total. The year-over-year drop was 15.7%, which might be more concerning to Michigan sports betting sites. Increased competition, especially from neighboring Ohio which launched on January 1st, is likely the main cause of the declines. Going forward, it's unlikely that Michigan will equal its $4.81 billion handle for all of 2022. Still, nearly $850 million has been bet by customers in the state during the first 59 days of 2023 and a big month is still likely (once the numbers are released) with basketball's major postseason tournament having been played. The bottom line: sports betting in Michigan is still alive and well.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Alternate Spreads: If you're confident that your team will cover the spread by more than the standard odds, this is the bet to make. For example, If a team is projected to win by three but you think they'll win by seven or more, it's likely you'll receive 50% better odds in your favor. Similarly, if you think they'll win by less than the spread, extra value can be derived via an alternate line as compared to a team's moneyline.



Placement Bets: A popular bet in golf and auto racing, bettors are given the option of wagering on favorable odds to not pick a winner but for their golfer / driver to finish among the top 5 / 10 / 20 in their respective competitions. These bets are preferable for gamblers who prefer not having to rely on picking outright winners.

Against the spread: For if you want to wager on the big pro football game this weekend, even though Detroit isn't playing. If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

