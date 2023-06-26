Michigan sports betting continued to decline in May, as customers wagered $305.2 million, down nearly 10% from April and 14% from last year. Competition in neighboring Ohio has put a noticeable dent in Michigan's numbers, which seem unlikely to improve anytime soon. Though bettors in the state have wagered nearly $1.9 billion on sports through the first five months of 2023, it's likely the state will continue to fall well short of last year's numbers. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and is offering a great deal for new customers

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events:

3 Innings / 5 Innings Bets: Instead of wagering on the full game, bettors can choose money line, spread, and totals bets for segments of the game, most notably the first three or five innings.

To make the cut: A wager with generally unfavorable odds as to whether notable golfers will advance to the weekend for a particular golf tournament. Value can be found on lesser-known players to advance at better than even money odds.

No Runs First Inning (NRFI): A fun wager for action bettors that no runs will be scored combined between the top and bottom of the first inning. Depending on the pitchers and strength of the top of both teams' lineups, value may be found on betting against there being any scoring before at least the second inning.

