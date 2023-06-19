Michigan sports betting once again dropped in April, as customers only wagered $338 million for the month. That figure is nearly 15% below last year and down 23% from March's total. Though bettors in the state have wagered nearly $1.6 billion on sports through the first four months of 2023, it's likely the state will continue to fall short of last year's numbers due to the success in neighboring Ohio. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and is offering a great deal for new customers.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

3 Innings / 5 Innings Bets: Instead of wagering on the full game, bettors can choose money line, spread, and totals bets for segments of the game, most notably the first three or five innings.

NRFI Parlay Boost: A Caesars created wager with two or more pro baseball games where runs cannot be scored in the first inning of any of them.

Against the spread: If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

