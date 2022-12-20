It's time for Michigan sports betting fans to rejoice, because Caesars Sportsbook MI has fans from Detroit to Marquette covered thanks to the new Caesars Sportsbook MY promo code. With football, basketball and so many more sports in season this time of year, Caesars Sportsbook MI is a must-visit destination for sports betting in Michigan fans all over the Great Lakes State. With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Outright: This is the simplest sports bet you can place, because all you have to do is pick one winner for an entire event or tournament. This betting style is especially popular when wagering on title fights, golf tournaments and car races.



Against the spread: Your go-to method for betting on football. If Detroit is the 7.5-point favorite against Carolina, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Carolina can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.



Over/Under: A very fun way to wager on basketball this season. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Detroit vs. Los Angeles at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 210.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.