Caesars Sportsbook has helped make online sports betting in Michigan more popular than ever, and now is the perfect time to see what's new at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan. Caesars Sportsbook MI has been giving sports fans from Detroit to Traverse City and everywhere in between so many reasons to play with exclusive sign-up offers and unique promo codes. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is sure to be the most popular yet, because Caesars Sportsbook MI is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. Whether you enjoy the elite golf tournaments taking place every weekend or can't wait for the pro football season to start, Caesars Sportsbook MI is giving you reasons to put that new Caesars Sportsbook promo code to good use.

With so many sports to choose from, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Over-Under: This method is very popular in sports betting and best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a playoff basketball game between Boston and Golden State is 200, bettors at Caesars Sportsbook LA can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions happening this time of year, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at Caesars Sportsbook MI.

Parlay: Parlays are wagers that are combined with other wagers to multiply the payout. If you put together a three-leg parlay, all three bets you've strung together must win for the overall parlay to pay out. If a three-way bet involves a pro basketball playoff game, a golf tournament and a title fight, you have to win all three of those bets to win the overall parlay.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.