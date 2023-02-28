Despite falling slightly from December's $495 million, Michigan sports betting got off to a fairly successful start in January with customers betting nearly $491 million. Compared to last January, however, when the state's customers wagered approximately $532.7 million, this year's figure came up short. One of the likely causes for the handle drop was the legalization of sports betting in Ohio. With increased competition in another bordering state, it might be a stretch for Michigan to top its $4.81 billion figure from 2022. With so many sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Pro Baseball Futures: Caesars offers the ability to bet winners in more than 25 different categories ranging from team success to awards and statistical categories.



Set Betting (Tennis): Bettors can choose which player can win the match and in how many sets. These wagers pay generally more handsomely as compared to generic money line winner bets. The wagers also gain significant value when choosing an outcome that involves both players to win at least one set.



Against the spread: For if you want to wager on the big pro football game this weekend, even though Detroit isn't playing. If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

