Michigan sports betting customers enjoyed wagering on college basketball's postseason tournament in March, as handle rose more than 18% from February to $427.1 million. While customer wagers were down 12% from last year, the decline in action on Michigan sports betting sites can likely be attributed to the highly successful launch of sports betting in neighboring Ohio. Through the first quarter of 2023, Michigan customers have placed more than $1.23 billion in sports bets, which is 9% below the same period last year. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the state will approach the $4.8 billion in handle from last year.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific bet. It's a good way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.



No Runs First Inning (NRFI): A fun wager for action bettors that no runs will be scored combined between the top and bottom of the first inning. Depending on the pitchers and strength of the top of both teams' lineups, value may be found on betting against there being any scoring before at least the second inning.

Against the spread: For if you want to wager on the big pro football game this weekend, even though Detroit isn't playing. If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

