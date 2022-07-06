It's now been 18 months since online and mobile Michigan sports betting started, and few states can match the breadth of gambling options as The Great Lakes State. The state boasts some of the most prestigious college programs in the nation, while Detroit is one of just 13 cities with teams from the four major U.S. pro sports. Caesars Sportsbook is now making it easier than ever for Michiganders to get in on the action with a special Caesars Sports book promo code. First-time depositors to Caesars can get a $1,500 risk-free bet, so there's really nothing to lose with this sports betting promotion. You could apply it to any of Detroit's upcoming baseball games or to the golf and auto racing events being held in the state later this summer.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Over-Under: As the name suggests, you simply bet either over or under a predetermined bar in regards to the score of an event. Let's say Detroit is taking on Cleveland in a key divisional baseball game and the over-under is set at 9.5. If you think the teams will combine for at least 10 runs, you would bet the over, and if you think they'll total nine or fewer runs, then you take the under. The over-under could also be used for individual player bets related to a certain statistic. For example, if Detroit's shortstop has an over-under of 1.5 total bases for a game, then you would wager on either side of the ledge appropriately.

Futures bets: These are longer-term bets that often involve you picking end-of-season winners. The most popular involve betting on which team you think would win the league's championship, but it could also be even more specialized such as picking a division winner or the team who will finish with the most regular season wins. Futures bets also can involve individual players with examples being betting on who will be the first pick of an upcoming amateur draft or wagering on who will win a league's Most Valuable Player award.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.