Through January 2022, Michigan online sports betting has produced nearly $12.6 million in additional tax revenue, while the handle has gone up in six straight months. With so many new players in the Wolverine State, Caesars Sportsbook MI is offering a number of Caesars Sportsbook promo codes that can help you pad your account. In addition to Caesars Sportsbook MI bonuses for first-time depositors, Caesars Sportsbook Michigan also offers daily promotions on the games that matter most. Plus, you can earn more with their industry-leading rewards program.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: With against-the-spread betting, oddsmakers are trying to skew the line to make the game as close to a 50-50 coin flip as they can. The odds will often be listed with a negative sign indicating the team is favored, while a plus sign means the team is the underdog. If Chicago plays Detroit in basketball and Detroit is listed at -6.5, it means that ATS bets on Detroit would cash if the team wins by seven points or more.

Player props: Player props allow you to bet on the individual statistical outcomes of a game. In a football game, if a sportsbook is offering a line on the Detroit running back's total rushing yards, it might list the over-under at 59.5 yards. If you bet the over, you win if the player finishes with 60 rushing yards or more.

Live betting: For select games, Caesars Sportsbook offers odds in real-time as the action progresses, allowing you to react to the plays you've seeing and place bets against the spread, on the total or on other live props. This allows you to get a feel for the game and try to use what you're seeing to find an edge.

Over-under: If you don't have a vested interest in either team or you're unsure about which side of the line to play, betting on the total gives you the opportunity to wager on the number of points that will be scored in any given contest. If Detroit is playing Chicago in basketball and the total is 223.5, over bets cash if the two teams combine for 224 points or more.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.