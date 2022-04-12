Whether you're in Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo or Ypsilanti, legal Michigan online sports betting means you can get in on the action from anywhere if you're 21 and over. With so many Michigan sportsbook promos to choose from, finding the one that best suits your bankroll and risk tolerance is key. Caesars Sportsbook has Michigan sportsbook deposit bonuses, daily odds boosts and an all-encompassing rewards program that can be used at any of their brick-and-mortar locations or online.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: Bet one team to win by a certain number of points. For example, if Detroit is -3.5, or favored by 3.5 points, you win if Detroit wins by four or more points. This is the most common type of sports bet for team games like football and basketball.

Money line: The simplest of sports betting options, all you have to do is pick which team will win outright. Money line bets are used across all sports, with betting on underdogs bringing you a greater profit than betting on favorites. For example, a -200 favorite means you need to bet $200 in order to win $100. On the other hand, a +250 underdog means you'd need to wager $100 in order to win $250. The larger the number, the bigger the favorite or underdog.

Live betting: For select games, Caesars Sportsbook offers odds in real-time as the action progresses, allowing you to react to the plays you've seeing and place bets against the spread, on the total or on other live props. This allows you to get a feel for the game and try to use what you're seeing to find an edge.

Over-under: If you don't have a vested interest in either team or you're unsure about which side of the line to play, betting on the total gives you the opportunity to wager on the number of points that will be scored in any given contest. If Detroit is playing Chicago in basketball and the total is 223.5, over bets cash if the two teams combine for 224 points or more.

Player props: With player props, you can wager on the statistical production of a player in a given game. If Detroit plays Chicago and the over-under for the Detroit point guard is 7.5 assists, an over bet cashes if the player finishes with eight assists or more.

