Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet on sports like basketball and football. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If the Detroit basketball team is listed as a -7.5 favorite, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. If Detroit is listed at +7.5, that side is the underdog and must either win outright or lose by seven points fewer to cover.

Proposition bets: A "prop" bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game other than the final score. A prop bet in a baseball game between Detroit and Chicago could be on whether a big hitter for Detroit hits a home run. A bet could also be placed on whether a starting pitcher makes it through seven innings or on how many strikeouts he records.

Futures: Futures bets are more of big-picture gambles on long-term events, like a full sports season. With baseball officially back in action, you can place a wager on which team you think will win the championship this fall. Even though the pro football season won't start for a few more months, bettors with Caesars Sportsbook MI can make early wagers on how they think Detroit's football team will perform.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.