North Carolina paved the way to expand its sports betting repertoire this year when it legalized North Carolina online sports betting in June. The Tar Heel State has offered in-person sports betting at three locations since March 2021, but it has taken a little more time to put legislation together for legal North Carolina sports betting online. Now the state's governor has signed North Carolina mobile sports betting legislation into law, the industry could launch in early January 2024.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Live betting: Baseball season rules right now and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. A sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Outright: If you're looking to wager on the big professional golf tournament this weekend, this betting still is for you. An outright bet requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This betting method is perfect for betting on single-player sports and is also popular for wagering on title fights and car races.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.