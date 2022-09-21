There are a few states still waiting to get online sports betting legalized, and North Carolina is one of them. A bill to legalize North Carolina sports betting was voted down by state legislatures in June 2022 because an amendment would have made it illegal to wager on college sports. While some states with legal online sports betting successfully limit wagering on in-state college sports, those rules would hinder North Carolina because it has such a huge college sports market.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Prop bet: This popular betting method can be used across all major sports for wagering on outcomes other than a game's final score. Popular prop bets in football include how many yards a running back will rush for or how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw.

Parlay: This popular method has high risk and high reward, and involves two or more sides on the same wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return a whopping $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Against the spread: There is no better way to bet on football than with a spread bet. If Carolina is listed as the 7.5-point favorite in a game against New Orleans, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. New Orleans can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

